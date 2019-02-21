



The former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on the Niger Delta, Mr. Timi Alaibe, has urged Nigerians to go out and vote on Saturday massively for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), despite the inconvenience arising from the postponement of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Alaibe, in a statement at the Bayelsa State capital, Yenagoa, said even though there will be no contest for the governorship in the general election, he urged the people of the state to vote for all the PDP candidates contesting for any position, saying that only this will ensure continuity in the state.

The former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and pioneer Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme charged the people to see the PDP as the only party that can ensure consistent development in the state as demonstrated by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson and his team.

Alaibe advised the people to take advantage of their experiences and vote for PDP, saying that “while others are planning to rig, we are planning to go out in our numbers and vote massively for all our candidates. I urge you to know that the only way to defeat rigging and frustrate the efforts of riggers is for all of us to queue behind our governor and cast our votes for all the PDP candidates in the forth-coming elections.

“Remember that a vote for PDP is a vote for the restructuring of the country and a vote for resource control which have been our age-long desires from generation to generation. This is our chance. We must not allow this opportunity to pass us by. The ultimate realisation of this dream will depend on what we do with our PVCs on Saturday.

“So, let us show our loyalty and commitment to our dream by going out to vote on Saturday for the PDP both in the Presidential and National Assembly candidates.

“I urge you all to be well guided by the rules and regulations of the elections so as not to fall prey to the antics of some political jobbers and overzealous security personnel. Cast your votes in line with the election guidelines and protect your votes by waiting for the outcome of the elections to be announced.”