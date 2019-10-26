<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Timi Alaibe, an aggrieved former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa State, has dismissed allegations by the state PDP chairman, Moses Cleopas, that he is responsible for the gale of defections being suffered by the PDP ahead of the state governorship election on November 16.

He said in a statement on Friday that he had no hand in the mass cross-carpeting of PDP members to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties in the state.

Alaibe was reacting to claims by the state PDP chairman that “all those who defected were those who were readmitted into the party with the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Timi Alaibe, in November last year.”

Cleopas had also alleged that the defectors were “mobilised by Alaibe for the purpose of his election.”

But Alaibe, in the statement signed by his Special Assistant, Enize Ogio, said all those who had left the PDP did so because they were tired of the poor leadership plaguing the party under Cleopas.

He said it was sad that at a time the national leadership of PDP had set up a committee to reconcile and bring aggrieved members of the party back into the political family after “a defective primary election”, the party leadership in Bayelsa State was engaging in “further self-destruction few weeks to the governorship poll.”