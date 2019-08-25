<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has described the sack of Senator Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West, by election tribunal sitting in Kogi State, as a distraction from the senator’s governorship ambition.

Frank in a statement made available to journalists on Friday, while condemning the judgment by the tribunal, expressed optimism that the Court of Appeal would do justice to the case and urged the constituents to be resolute and be rest assured that the outspoken Senator truly won his election and his mandate would never be stolen.

While commending the chairman of the panel for standing by the truth, he alleged that all efforts by the desperate APC to remove the “best performing” Senator from the red chamber would fail woefully at the Appeal Court.

His words: “Lies may succeed for a while but the truth will surely prevail. I urge the vibrant Senator not to lose focus, believe in God of justice and surely bear in mind that all his enemies will be put to shame. I call on the constituents to stand by him and not allow evil to prevail on their worthy representative. Melaye’s governorship ambition should not be threatened by the tribunal judgment, which I can only describe as a distraction,” he added.