



Security was tight at voting centres in Badagry, Lagos State, on Thursday as All Progressives Congress members turned out to select their candidates in the senatorial and House of Representatives primaries, ahead of the 2019 elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria correspondent who monitored some of the centres reports that party members converged at various centres to take part in the exercise.

Three aspirants are seeking to represent Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

They are the incumbent representative, Mr. Joseph Bamgbose; the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Environment, Mr. Babatunde Hunpe; and a retired Customs officer, Rabiu Amusa.

At the Topa Guest House, Ajara voting centre where Hunpe was expected to cast his vote, APC members were waiting for the party electoral officer to start the exercise when NAN visited the place.

An INEC official at the Topa voting centre who refused to disclose his name said that he was on ground to monitor and give the account of the exercise.

“I am not here to conduct the primary; this is exclusively party affair. But I’m on ground to watch the exercise and give vivid report back,” he said.

An APC member at Topa voting centre, Mr. Thomas Adigun, said that members would vote and monitor the exercise, adding that it was a Badagry affair.

“Badagry indigenes will chose whom its representative, enough of picking people by APC chieftain,” he said.

At Apa Town Hall voting centre, security operatives were on ground while members were also seen waiting for party electoral officers.

At Kankon voting centre, where Mr Bamgbose and Amusa were expected to take part in the exercise, the Badagry Divisional Police Officer, Mr Samson Akhiromen, was on ground to maintain peace.

APC members were seeing discussing among themselves as they awaited the arrival of electoral officers who would conduct the exercise.