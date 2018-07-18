Some unidentified political thugs have warned Senator Dino Melaye not to enter his home state, Kogi, threatening to attack him.

In a swift reaction, Melaye said he had formerly informed the police command of his coming to the state to inaugurate his various projects in seven local government councils.

The senator representing Kogi West senatorial district is expected to inaugurate the projects in all the seven local government councils of the state starting from Wednesday to Friday this week.

The political thugs, who made their intention known through an unsigned pamphlet distributed yesterday at the naming ceremony of the Lokoja administrator, Hon. Shiru Lawal, said Kogi State is no go area for the senator.

The pamphlet read thus: “Dino don’t patronise Kogi State.

“Stay away else you have yourself to blame. Save yourself and remain where you are. Keep off from our land.

“Dino come and reap what you sowed. You don’t respect our leaders so we don’t respect you. Respect is reciprocal!

“Take what you get, and if you dare us, expect the worse, we have warned you.”

Meanwhile, Melaye has said he formerly wrote the police and other security agents of his coming to the state for the inauguration of projects.

He said that he goal was to empower his immediate constituency by embarking on various projects.

The lawmaker added that he would be in the state for the “meaningful projects across all the seven local government councils,” stressing that as far he is concern, nobody can prevent him from visiting his state.

However, when the Public Relation Officer of the Kogi State Police Command, Mr. William Ayah, was called over the alleged threat, he said his command is aware of his coming but not that of the pamphlet distributed by unknown person or people.

Ayah also added that nobody reported any such issue to the command, stating that if they have any privileged information on the matter, they will surely take action.