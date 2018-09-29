Hoodlums suspected to be political mercenaries, yesterday, set ablaze a campaign vehicle belonging to Mr Olatayo Aribo in Owo area of Ondo State.

Aribo is an aspirant contesting the House of Representatives seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of Owo/Ose Federal Constituency in 2019 National Assembly elections.

The thugs attacked two occupants of the vehicle, identified as Mr Lanre Kako and Tope, who were on their way home after stopping over by the roadside to buy “suya”.

It was learnt that the attack occurred around the post office axis of the town as everyone scampered for safety while the scuffle lasted.

Multiple sources told journalists in Akure, that the hoodlums fired shots at the campaign vehicle after the occupants had escaped into thin air.

“The two men were driving one campaign vehicle and they stopped to buy suya around the post office at Owo.

“But some guys came and shot at the vehicle. They had to run away but their attackers set the vehicle on fire.

“Those around put off the fire but these boys reinforced and came back to set the vehicle on fire again,” one of the source noted.

Speaking to journalists about the incident, Mr Aribo said the case had been reported to police in Owo for further investigation.

He revealed that he did not suspect anyone over the attack noting that he was ready to write a petition to the State Police Commissioner.

“We reported the incident to the police and they were also invited to witnessed the burning of the bus.

“It is now left for them to investigate and take action but for now, we do not suspect anybody.

“We will forward a petition to the State Commissioner of Police and the governor over the incident”.

He explained that the attack might have come from the opposition but called on the security agents to find out the attackers.