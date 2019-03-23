<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Suspected thugs on Saturday set ablaze electoral materials meant for supplementary elections in the entire Azendeshi ward in Chito town of Benue state.

Chito town is the headquarters of Azendeshi ward with 13,000 voting population.

The electoral materials were said to have been kept at a public primary school before thugs belonging to one of the political parties overpowered security men and set them ablaze.

There was also reports of a similar situation in part of Kwande local government area as thugs manhandled INEC staff and destroyed electoral materials but the situation was said to have been brought under control.

Apart from these isolated cases the election was generally peaceful in Benue with a large turnout of voters at various polling units as earlier as 8am.

As at press time the process was still ongoing in 22 local government areas out of 23 where the rerun exercise is taking place.