



Political thugs on Sunday night set ablaze the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was learnt that the thugs working for one of the strong politicians in the area accused INEC officials of collaborating with people to manipulate the collation of results.

The setting ablaze of the INEC office occurred shortly after the collated results from the Isiala Mbano LGA for Okigwe North federal constituency election had been moved out of the electoral commission’s office to Owerri, the state capital, by security men in company of party agents and chieftains.

An eyewitness told newsmen that not even the heavy presence of security men prevented the enraged thugs from committing the mayhem.

The source said, “Thugs belonging to one of the candidates accused INEC officials of altering the results of polling units at the collation centre. In anger, they set the INEC office ablaze.”

When newsmen visited the scene of the incident, security men prevented people from gaining access into the INEC office premises.

The state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said that investigation into the case of arson had commenced.

According to the CP, those who carried out the dastardly act would be arrested and prosecuted.