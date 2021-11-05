‘Thugs’ attack Senator Goje in Gombe

Some suspected political thugs reportedly attacked the vehicle of the former governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje and stopped him from entering Gombe, the state capital.

The angry youths were said to have hit Goje’s vehicles with dangerous weapons.

The media aide of the Senator, Lilian Nworie, told journalists on the telephone in Abuja on Friday that Goje left Abuja on Friday morning for a personal engagement in Gombe.

Nworie said, “Senator Goje had a serious encounter with some political thugs who burnt tyres on the main road as he was about to enter the state capital around International Conference Centre on the Bauchi–Gombe Road.

“Policemen stationed at the area refused to call the thugs to order as they were watching them cause mayhem in the state,” Nworie added.

Newsmen learnt that there have been perceived rift between the State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya and Goje.