Three members of the Osun State House of Assembly, including the lawmaker representing Ilesa West at the assembly, Mr Tajudeen Famuyide, have defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Action Democratic Party.

Famuyide represents the incumbent Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s constituency in the state legislative chamber.

Apart from Famuyide, who defected to the ADP, the lawmaker from Ede North, Debo Akanbi, as well as the lawmaker representing Iwo Constituency, also joined him.

Speaking at the ceremony organised in Osogbo on Saturday to receive the defectors who joined the immediate past Secretary to the Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, who recently resigned and picked the governorship ticket of the ADP, the lawmakers said they were fed up with the alleged nepotism in the ruling party.

The lawmakers said they decided to dump the APC because the party’s primary election was orchestrated to pick the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

They said the governorship candidate of the APC was supposed to come from Osun West Senatorial District which had not produced a governor since 1999 but the governor picked Oyetola, who is from Iragbiji in Osun Central, the zone which had occupied the governorship seat for almost 12 years.

Akanbi said, “We know the foundation of All Progressives Congress in the state and we agreed with Governor Aregbesola to spend eight years in power. It’s not that when he is leaving, he will anoint a candidate. We kick against nepotism in the party and many more supporters of APC are still coming to ensure the victory of Moshood Adeoti come September 22.

“We are leaving the APC because of the nepotism in the party. We can’t take it anymore. The nepotism is obvious and all the people can see it. The next governor of the state must come from Osun West Senatorial District.”

The defectors were received by the ADP chairman in the state, Mr Toye Akinola as well as other party executives and the Deputy Governorship candidate of the party, Prof Adeolu Durotoye.