



Three African presidents have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election as Nigeria’s leader for a second term following his victory in the just concluded presidential election.

This was made known on Wednesday via a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

According to Adesina, the three African presidents sent their best wishes to his principal earlier today.

The statement reads in full: “Minutes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him winner of the 2019 elections, three Presidents from the West African sub-region sent congratulatory messages to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“They are President Nana Koffi-Addo of Ghana, Mahamadou issoufou of Niger, and Macky Sall of Senegal, who himself just won re-election for a second term.

“The Presidents felicitated with President Buhari, saying his re-election was a demonstration of the confidence Nigerians had in him, and wishing him greater exploits.”

Newsmen report that in the final tally announced by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, President Buhari polled 15, 191, 847 votes while Atiku Abubakar, a former Nigerian vice president, secured 11, 262, 978 votes.