



Three House of Representatives candidates of the African Democratic Congress in Ogun State on Thursday defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Our correspondent learnt that the candidates sealed their defection on Thursday after a visit to the APC governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun, at his country home in Iperu, Ogun State.

They are Jenriyo Osinowo (Ijebu North East and Waterside Federal Constituency), Lanre Oyemade (Remo Federal Constituency) and Prof. Gabriel Onalaja (Ijebu Central Federal Constituency).

With the development, the number of defecting leaders and candidates of the ADC in Ogun keeps swelling.

Last Thursday, the Ogun East senatorial candidate of the ADC, Deji Ashiru, announced his defection to the APC and was immediately joined by a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Titi Oseni-Gomez.

Titi Oseni-Gomez, who spoke to newsmen late Tuesday night after initially denying her defection, said she decided to join the APC after consulting with her family members, constituency and other party stakeholders.

The new three defecting candidates, who were led to the APC governorship candidate’s house by Ashiru, told newsmen on Thursday that they were convinced that Abiodun would win the governorship elections.

“The three of us are moving to the APC to ensure the success of Abiodun,” Oyemade said.

Ashiru said he believed that the APC candidate was already rich and was not in politics to steal government money.

“We want our people to go out en masse and vote for Dapo Abiodun.

“The handwriting is already on the wall that the pendulum is swinging towards him.

“Today, he is the most credible candidate. He is a businessman and an entrepreneur. He is in this game because people have been completely disenfranchised from governance.

“He is not going there to steal money; he is already made. We are giving him all our support and that is why I am leading the three candidates to join me in this course.

Ogun East has the largest number of voters in Ogun State and that is a plus for him,” he added.

The Director General of the Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation, Segun Adesegun, a former deputy governor, said the credibility of the APC candidate was drawing people to him.

He said, “The candidate is a man of character and extra-ordinary entrepreneurship.

“It is obvious that a lot of people will want to associate with him, especially with the performance of the APC in the last election.

“I cannot say I am surprised and I cannot say I am not surprised. We are happy to welcome them.”