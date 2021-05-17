Thousands of members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Action Alliance, AA, have dumped their party for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo state.

The defection took place at Agwa in the Oguta local government area of Imo state.

Receiving the decampees, the ward chairman, of Mgbala/Uba, Chima Abiaziem, told newsmen yesterday that the defectors believed that the PDP, has failed them in bringing dividends of democracy to their communities.

He said: “I wonder why Agwa clan with the highest voting strength in Oguta LGA could not point at one project in terms of infrastructures quality health care, electricity supply, qualitative primary and post-primary education, good road network, pipe-borne water, employment among others.





“In spite of the fact that the clan has paraded arrays of appointed and elected profile politicians across different cadres in Nigeria, yet there is nothing to show for it.

“PDP has actually failed Imolites as there is nothing visible on the ground to show that they have served meritoriously. PDP, of all their more than two decades of administration in Imo state cannot point at any people-oriented project, which was located in Agwa by them, as this is a shame.

“This is the time to change the ugly narratives once and for all. This is the time to meaningfully engage our people irrespective of their family background in the Agwa clan,” Abiaziem said.