



Proponents of “Third Force” under the aegis of Nigeria Intervention Movement have endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, for the Saturday election.

According to a statement on Friday by the movement’s Director, Media and Publicity Bureau, Mr Debo Adeniyi, the decision was taken at a meeting held in Ikenne, Ogun State on Thursday night.

Adeniyi said, in arriving at the decision to back Abiodun, the meeting scrutinised the candidates of leading political parties in the state, including those of the Allied Peoples Movement, Kunle Akinlade; ADP’s Dimeji Bankole; ADC’s Gboyega Isiaka; SDP’s Rotimi Paseda; PT’s Lanre Banjo; and PDP’s Buruji Kashamu, among others.

He said the national and state leaders of movement present at the meeting were impressed by the outstanding achievements of the APC governorship candidate and the resourceful consultative, pro-people and pro-democracy programmes he has for the development and welfare of the people of the state.

He added that the movement had an understanding with the governorship candidate to form an inclusive government if elected.

He said, “In the light of the above and the understanding reached with Dapo Abiodun to form an inclusive government in Ogun State to include NIM leaders and ideologies, we have directed all our structures, networks, stakeholders and allied political parties in the Third Force Movement in Ogun State to support and come out en masse to vote the candidacy of Dapo Abiodun of the APC, who is considered one of us in NIM as the next governor of Ogun State.

“Further consultations and networking with the candidate and leaders of the APC in Ogun State towards the success of the Saturday governorship elections are expected to continue today (Friday) in Ogun.”