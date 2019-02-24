



The collation process at the Independent National Electoral Commission at Ogbomoso North Local Government Area has been truncated as the returning officer, Professor Rasheed Okunola and other collation officers were forced to flee the centre.

Okunola was reconciling the results of the 10 wards in the in the LGA when the report of security threat was received.

Officials of INEC accompanied by security agents on receiving reports that some people wanted to cause violence, moved all the results to the town hall, near the palace of Soun Ogbomoso.

Okunola had told the senior police officer before the incident that he was rounding off, and that announcement would be made shortly.

The results would later be announced at the town hall, which is now being heavily guarded by soldiers.

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Ogbomoso North, Bukola Badmus, has earlier accused INEC of conspiring with Adebayo Alao-Akala to manipulate the results of the election.

Some party agents alleged that the result sheets were blurred, making it impossible to get a clear picture of the figures.