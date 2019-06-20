<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A mild drama played out at the Bauchi State House of Assembly on Thursday when 11 members out of 31 elected a new speaker.

It was gathered that 11 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members convened at the House about 6 am to elect the new speaker unopposed without 20 other members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) who constitute the majority.

The 11 PDP members elected Abubakar Suleiman of the APC from Ningi constituency as the new speaker before the arrival of his 20 APC colleagues.

However, the other divided group in the APC, displeased with the situation, organised a parallel sitting within the premises of the House where 18 members relected the former Speaker Kawuwu Damina.