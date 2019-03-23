<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

At least one person has been confirmed dead and houses burnt in Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba state ahead of the supplementary election in the Ussa State Constituency Assembly seat on Friday evening.

Vice Chairman of Ussa Local Government Area, Hon. Rikupki Joshua, confirmed this development in a telephone interview with newsmen on Saturday.

“To the best of my knowledge, one person was killed, scores were injured and houses were burnt in Ussa yesterday (Friday).

“But the situation is now calm and the supplementary election scheduled to hold in some units in the constituency is going on as planned.

“We condemn this violence and hope that those behind the unfortunate development will see politics as service to the people and not a do or die affair,” he said.

When contacted, the Taraba State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Alkasim Sanusi, said he was not aware of any report on the development in Ussa.

Our correspondent reports that the Ussa State Constituency Assembly election was declared inconclusive following the cancelation of results in some polling units.

Today’s supplementary election is taking place in Kwesati, Kpambo Puri, Kpambo and Fikyu.