The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Taraba state, Alhaji Baba Abba Yusuf, is dead.

Announcing the death of Yusuf in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, INEC’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, said the late REC died on Saturday night at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to Oriaran-Anthony, Yusuf, who had previously served as REC in both Benue and Adamawa states, was buried in Maiduguri, in accordance with Islamic rites.

She described the late REC as one of the most experienced hands in the Commission, having been appointed a state commissioner in 2010.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regrets to announce the death of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Taraba State, Alhaji Baba Abba Yusuf. He died last night at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno State, where he was on admission for sometime.

“He will be buried today Sunday 29th September 2019 at 4pm in Maiduguri. The Commission will be represented at the funeral by a delegation of National and Resident Electoral Commissioners.

“Alhaji Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECS in the Commission, having been appointed in 2010. He had served as REC in Benue and Adamawa States. His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years”, the statement said.