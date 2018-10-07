



Supporters of the nine aggrieved governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State defied the heavy rainfall, which lasted for several hours, to protest outcome of the just concluded governorship primaries in the state.

Carrying placards with various inscriptions such as, “No to political thuggery, Baba Buhari Save Taraba, Taraba APC Chairman Must Go, We Say No To Impunity, We Want Fair Play,” among others, the protesters called for immediate disqualification of the state’s former Acting Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Danladi Sani, who emerged the party’s flag bearer.

Citing his ongoing case with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the “irregularities” during the primaries, they believed the party’s dream of winning the next government in the state under Danladi would be a mirage.

Led by Prince Banire Abdulahi, the protesters said reports that emanated from various collating officers across the wards and local governments is an indication that election was not conducted in the state.

He called on the National Working Committee to intervene by disqualifying the winner for a fresh conduct of the exercise.