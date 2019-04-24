<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A concerned citizen from Taraba State, Abdulmumin Sangari, has advocated for the sitting of the Taraba State Governorship Election Tribunal in Abuja.

Sangari who made the plea in a statement yesterday, said holding the sittings of the tribunal in Abuja would allay the fears of the people to give details on what transpired during the governorship election which favoured Gov. Darius Ishaku of the PDP.

“The aftermath of the last governorship election has increased more security challenges for the people of state. The serious security situation is of concern to an average Taraban. As the state election tribunal is making preparation to begin its sitting on the petitions brought before it, some politicians are working assiduously to thwart the effort of the tribunal.

“For obvious security reasons, the tribunal was advised to sit in Abuja instead of Jalingo, yet some politicians with ulterior motives are still scheming to see that the tribunal sits in Taraba.

“Our concern is the safety of the people and members of the tribunal. The post-elections violence that threw the state into a theatre of conflict, the lives and property destroyed cannot be quantified. From Mayo Lope to Lau, Karim Lamido, Jalingo and other parts of northern Taraba, they all experienced their share of the violence,” he said.

He, therefore, called on those that mattered to ensure that the tribunal sat in Abuja.