The campaign organization of Alhaji Aliyu Omar, a United Nations Scribe and gubernatorial aspirant under the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba state has asked the state government to urgently hand over their campaign office which the government sealed off on Sunday.

Addressing journalists in Jalingo on Tuesday, the spokesman of the campaign organization Alhaji Kabir Jalo alleged that the campaign organization office which is located at No. 3 Abubarka Barde Way in Jalingo, belonging to the late former governor of the state Pharm Danbaba Suntai and leased by the organization for five years was sealed on Sunday by policemen led by the CSO to governor Darius Ishaku.

Jalo said that the organization has already directed its lawyers to insist that the government vacates the premises immediately or face serious legal actions as the seizure of the property was not only unnecessary but a clear show of political abuse of power.

“The campaign organization office of Alhaji Aliyu Omar, a prospective gubernatorial candidate of the APC was on Sunday sealed by the policemen led by the CSO to governor Darius Ishaku for no justifiable reasons.

“We have asked the government to unseal the property and vacate the premises immediately and to tender unreserved apology to the organization for this infringement.

“We leased the building for five years from the rightful owner and so we do not understand the government’s action. The IGP must be made aware of how the powers that be in Taraba are using his men to hound those who want to contest against the governor in the forthcoming, because they blindly obey orders without any diligent investigation”, Jalo said.

The caretaker of the house Alhaji Aminu Bello Babale told our correspondent that the property belongs to wife of the late former governor Danbaba Suntai but was leased out to the campaign organization of Alhaji Aliyu Omar for five years, and wondered why the state government would just wake up and seal the place, claiming ownership.

“I can assure you that the property belongs to the late former governor of Taraba Danbaba Suntai’s wife Hajia Hawa Suntai and has been leased to the Aliyu Omar campaign organization. What baffles me is why the state government could just wake up and order the seizure of the house and even the truck that brought some furniture for the office”.

As at the time of this report, there was no official reaction from the government yet as the Senior Special Assistant on Media to governor Darius Ishaku Mr Bala Dan Abu said he was still to get details of the operation but promised get back to our correspondent as soon as he had the information.