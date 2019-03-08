



As a show of appreciation for the 16 gubernatorial candidates who recently endorsed Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State for Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections, the state government has promised to carry all the parties along in its second term.

This was disclosed by the state deputy governor, Haruna Manu, while interacting with journalists shortly after the parties endorsed Governor Ishaku for second term.

Although Manu was cautious when he said those who have worked for the party would be given priority in the scheme of things, he assured that the idea to carry all parties along was on their mind.

“I want to assure you that it is what is on our mind. That is what His Excellency, the governor, has always said. The government has always run an inclusive government and I want to assure them that come May 2019, it will continue to be an inclusive government where everybody will be carried along. It is going to be an inclusive government,” he stressed.

Manu also stated that the endorsement of Ishaku was in demonstration of what the administration had done and that the endorsement would “propel us to do better than we have done.”

He opined that any political party that was sure of victory would not call its supporters to do violence and therefore called on PDP supporters to be peaceful and defend their votes.

He, however, warned that the PDP was not going to condone any mischief, citing the way the card readers were deliberately manipulated in order for them not to work in the presidential elections which disenfranchised many voters in PDP strongholds.

“They made the card readers not to work deliberately in predominantly PDP strongholds. We have complained to INEC and this time around, we will not take it lightly because every vote should count”, he assured.