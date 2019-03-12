



The incumbent Governor of Taraba State and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Darius Ishaku, has been declared winner of the last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Ishaku polled a total of 520,432 voted to beat his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi, who polled 362,735 votes.

The State Collation Officer, Prof. Shehu Iya, declared the results at the INEC Headquarters in Jalingo on Tuesday morning.

Iya said, “The Governor having polled the highest number of votes and also satisfied other requirements of the law, has been declared winner of the governorship election held in Taraba state on the 9th of March, 2019, and is hereby returned elected”.

Ishaku won 12 out of the 16 local government areas in the state with a margin of 157,69.