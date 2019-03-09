



Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Saturday condemned the arrest of some top PDP supporters in Taraba by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ishaku made the condemnation after casting his vote at Kofan Serki Jukun polling Unit 004 in Takum.

The governor said the DSS had arrested Mr Danladi Baido, a member representing Karim Lamido/Lau Federal Constituency and Mr Idi Mali, the Chairman of Karim Lamido Local Government Council on Friday.

He said that it was unfair to intimidate opposition in an election.

“I got information that there were plans to arrest my key supporters during the elections and I made it public through a broadcast and it still came to pass.

“Why will supporters of the opposition party be arrested, detained and prevented from voting by security agents?

“There is no democracy without opposition, so what is happening is against the principles of democracy,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting commenced across the state as scheduled and so far, ongoing peacefully.