The Taraba State House of Assembly on Wednesday swore in Hon. Garba Ajiya to represent Takum 1 State Constituency in the House following his victory at the bye-election conducted on August 18 to produce a replacement for the murdered Lawmaker, Hon. Hosea Ibi.

Ibi was kidnapped and murdered in January this year in his hometown Takum.

While performing the inauguration, Speaker of the House, Hon. Abel Peter Diah, said the inauguration followed the declaration of Ajiya as the winner of the Takum 1 bye-election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Diah congratulated Ajiya on his victory and called on him to join hands with other lawmakers and the executive in building a better Taraba State.

Speaking to journalists shortly after his inauguration, the new lawmaker said he was aware of the challenges before him and the short time to the end of the 8th Assembly, but noted that he had set his priorities and pray to God to enable him to deliver on his priorities.

“My priorities are to ensure the return of peace in my constituency and to unite the people of Takum 1.

“As we speak, there are issues of suspicion among the diverse ethnic groups in my constituency as well as division along religious lines, so I will work to bring the people together in order to overcome these needless differences.

“There is a high level of criminality in the area, so I will lobby the executive arm of government in the state to see how we can minimise this menace in the area,” he said.