Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, on Monday, called on aggrieved members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state to join hands with the new leadership of the party to work for its victory in 2019.

While addressing the press, in Jalingo, Alhassan said that power comes from God and any contest was bound to have winners and losers.

Alhassan, however, insisted that there no lost love in the case of Taraba APC, as the victory was for all members who have the interest of the party at heart, and assured that no member of the party would be victimised by virtue of their participation at the Congresses.

“Let me once again congratulate the APC in Taraba and Nigeria generally for the victory at the congresses. Contrary to widely held believe, there was no lost love as a result of our last Congresses.

“Like I said earlier, we need to come together as a team and work to unseat the PDP government in Taraba to provide the much needed dividends of Democracy that have eluded the state for so long. I therefore call on all our brothers to come together and let us work as a team to achieve our common goal,” she said.

Similarly, the newly inaugurated chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdulmumini Vakki, said that there was no opposition within the party in the state.

Vakki said that the party had challenges electing a state congress but that challenge has been taken care of and so it was time to move ahead, noting that no one has expressed any grievances to him since his inauguration, indicating that all the members have accepted the result.

Vakki, who is the only one out of the six candidates that contested the chairmanship of the party, that was loyal to the Alhassan-led faction of the party was last week inaugurated by the national chairman of the party, in Abuja.

Recall that the party held two congresses in the state at the last state congresses, producing two sets of leaders and creating deep divisions within the party.