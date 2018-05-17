A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Taraba State, Mr. Aaron Artimas, on Thursday called for the postponement of the State Congress of the Party in Taraba State slated for Saturday.

Artimas who is the Secretary of one of the APC factions, Unity Forum, in the state noted that at least six local government areas may have their Ward congresses cancelled as a result of massive irregularities that marred local government congresses.

According to him, there were massive issues of irregularities in Ibi, Donga, Lau, Takum, and Ussa Local Government Areas, while seven out of the ten wards in Jalingo Local Government Area also stood the risk of cancellation.

“Some aspirants came in with desperation and were willing to do whatever it took to have their persons on the delegates lists.

“That is why we had a situation where the duly assigned returning officers would collect materials and these would be snatched from them by hoodlums hired by desperate politicians,” he said.

Artimas accused the party leadership of not playing fair and taking sides with Senator Alhassan against other aspirants.

“Some of the aspirants have lost electoral value to a great extent and they felt the only way to succeed was to rig.

“Unfortunately, the current party leadership in the state is not being fair to all.

“They have taken sides with the minister of women affairs Senator Aisha Alhassan who has promised to return them to their offices.

“And we believe that she is been used by some political interests in the state to destabilise the party ahead of 2019 general elections in the state,” he said.