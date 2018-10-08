



Two-time member of House of Representatives, representing Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal constituency, Alhaji Aminu Malle, on Sunday, lost the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the North-East Zonal youth leader of the party, Alhaji Maigari Kasimu, at the party primaries held, in Jalingo, as three members of the state Assembly won tickets for the House of Representatives.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Sen. Emmanuel Ocheja, who declared the results of the six federal constituencies in Taraba State, said Kasimu emerged winner of Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency after scoring 12,755 to beat seven other contestants.

Ocheja said that Abubakar Jugulde, currently representing Gembu state constituency, emerged for Gashaka/Kurmi/Sardauna federal constituency after polling 9,358 votes.

Other winners at the primaries included Alhaji Gambo Mubarak who scored 9,269 votes as winner for Bali/Gassol federal constituency while in Ardo-Kola/Karim Lamido/Lau federal constituency, Kabiru Bello who scored 8,846 emerged victorious, he said.

Ocheja also said Josiah Kente, a former Speaker of the State’s Assembly was returned as winner for Ibbi/Wukari federal constituency after scoring a total number of 11,434 votes while Alexander Attah with a total of 7,448 votes emerged winner for Donga/Takum/Ussa federal constituency.

He noted that the election was keenly contested and generally peaceful and said that the victory was for the entire party and not just those who won, and called on all the aspirants to join hands with the winners to work for the growth and success of the party in the state.

While speaking with journalists, Kasimu promised that he would work with the defeated aspirants to bring victory for the party in the state and development to their various Constituencies.