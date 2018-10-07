



Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to learn a few lessons from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the bid to conduct a free, fair, credible and transparent elections in 2019.

Reacting over the just-concluded convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Port–Harcourt, Rivers State, the former Presidential Adviser to former President Shehu Shagari stated that, “The successful conduct has demonstrated that Nigerians are capable of conducting a free and credible elections if they wish.”

Yakasai, while congratulating the members of the PDP for the successful convention, explained that the outcome of the exercise is now a challenge to INEC to ensure that the conduct of the forthcoming general elections in 2019 is an improvement on the Port Harcourt convention.”

He explained that there should be no excuse on the part of INEC not to conduct a credible , free and transparent exercise given the kind of logistics that have been made available to them while adding that “If a political party in the country can go this far, INEC can do even better.

“I congratulate the winners and all the contestants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the responsible way and manner they conducted themselves throughout the convention.

“They were impressive all through. I also congratulate the losers for the spirit of sportsmanship they displayed, conceding defeat without ill feelings. That is what we look forward to seeing in 2019.”

The elder statesman appealed to fellow Nigerians to play their parts in enhancing democracy by ensuring that the 2019 general elections are conducted in an atmosphere that is devoid of rancor and bad blood.