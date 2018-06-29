Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, a presidential aspirant, under banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the issue of an additional state in the South East geopolitical zone to the front burner promising that if elected president he would set up a committee from the first day in office, to address the issues of additional state in the South East.

Addressing PDP members including delegates to the party’s national convention at the state secretariat in Owerri, Imo State on Wednesday, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said emphatically that he believed in restructuring that would ensure true federalism, resource control, devolution of power and additional state for the South East.

He noted that the Nigeria Police were being overstretched in carrying out their constitutional duties, saying that his administration, if he is given the opportunity to become the president, would look at the issue of state police.

Tanimu explained that his presidential aspiration and that of other aspirants in the PDP is not about individual interests, but it is about the bigger picture of salvaging Nigeria from the shackles of insecurity, poverty, economic strangulation and pervasive injustice and intimidation which the APC has foisted on Nigerians.

Senator Sam Anyanwu (PDP IMO State) described the presidential aspirant as a man of conscience for addressing fundamental issues that are troubling the nation, while the chairman, PDP Imo State, Barrister Charles Ezekwem, noted that Tanimu’s antecedents has put him in strong contention for the mandate which he was seeking.

A statement by Sola Atere, Director, Media and Publicity of KTT Campaign Organisation, the presidential aspirant had earlier paid a courtesy visit on a veteran politician, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the Ahaeji Aga Mba Ndigbo, who assured Tanimu that he is ‘not difficult to market in Igboland.’

Chief Iwuanyanwu noted that the aspirant’s integrity, dynamism, depth of knowledge of Nigeria’s problems which he promised to address, and his capacity to build bridges of friendship across the country, would be handy assets as he embarks on the journey.

“I regard you as a serious candidate judging by your pedigree and the quality of your campaign team,” Chief Iwuanyanwu said.

The veteran politician noted that the Igbo youth are not happy about the current situation. “The truth is,” he said, “this government (federal government) has not patronised us much.”

Chief Iwuanyanwu who noted also that Nigeria is a great country, stated that nobody would support the breakup of the country.