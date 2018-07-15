A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki, Saturday decried the alarming rate of hunger and killing across the federation, noting that the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari “is using Nigerian resources to fight the people.”

Likewise, Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike , declared that the interest of all Nigerians in 2019 “is to sack the government of All Progressives Congress and elect a PDP federal government that will drive positive change.”

Turaki lashed out at the Buhari administration during a consultative visit to the Rivers State governor in Port-Harcourt, calling all Nigerians irrespective of race and religion to reject the ruling party in 2019.

Turaki, also a former Minister for Special Duties, visited Wike alongside former Minister for National Planning, Dr. Abubakar, Suleiman, former Adamawa State Governor and Director General of Turaki Campaign Organisation, Mr. Boni Haruna as well as Kebbi State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Haruna Saudi.

During the visit, Turaki lamented the worsening living condition in the country, noting that the economy “is in shambles. Investors are no longer coming to Nigeria.

“Even those here are leaving with their investments. The only legacy left by the APC government is hunger, despair, poverty and killings. The APC government is using Nigerian resources to fight the people,” the presidential aspirant said.

He, therefore, presented himself as an alternative to the Buhari administration, noting that he would bring his experience in the public and private sector “to set the nation on the path of growth. I am that person that is capable of defeating the APC.

“I have the experience and exposure to win. I will bring that experience to bear on the administration of this country. In the thinking of Nigerians, it is only the PDP that can save Nigeria from the malady that they are in,” Turaki explained.

He said that all PDP leaders “must remain resolute and prepared to work with the party to ensure victory in 2019. For me, it is not a do-or-die affair. It is not about me. It is not even about our party. It is about our country, Nigeria.

“We have agreed amongst the aspirants that whoever emerges will be supported by all the other candidates. So, it is not a do-or-die affair,” Turaki said.

He said the Buhari administration was premised on deceit, corruption, discrimination and promotion of acts of disunity. He said the next election provides the opportunity for Nigerians to vote in a credible leadership.

Also at the forum, Wike decried the failure of security under the APC Government, noting that it was unfortunate that the APC government “often pays lip service to security, hence the killings nationwide.

“Each time hundreds of innocent Nigerians are killed, the APC government will say that it will bring the killers to book. We do not know where the book is. My interest is for us to have a change of government at the federal level and bring a government of positive change to Nigeria.

“Nigerians are tired of the failure of the APC Government. We are bringing a northerner as our presidential candidate. This time religious and ethnic campaign will not work”.

Wike charged the northern PDP leaders to bring one candidate, who will defeat the APC, noting that the rest of the country would support the candidate.

He urged all PDP aspirants “to run decorous campaigns and shun the temptation to cast aspersions on fellow presidential aspirants.”

Also speaking, Suleiman urged PDP Leadership to ensure that the party’s Presidential Ticket stays in the North West for victory.

Saudi, Kebbi State PDP Chairman, said that the experience of Turaki “is required to pull Nigeria from the brink of collapse.”