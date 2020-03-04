<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has filed for stay of execution of action over an Abuja High Court interim order suspending him as the national chairman of the party.





The Chief Press Secretary to the APC Chairman, Mr. Simon Egbebulem, said that the legal team of Oshiomhole is studying the matter.

He added that the the chairman has filed for a stay of execution and appealed the ruling.

According to Egbebulem: “With these processes Oshiomhole remains the National Chairman of the party”.