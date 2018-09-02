Three vehicles belonging to political allies of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal, were destroyed late Saturday by suspected thugs believed to be errand boys of some politicians, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The hoodlums were reported to have stormed the building chanting “Sai Bindow, no direct primaries in 2019,” some eyewitnesses say.

One of the political associates of the former SGF said the attackers were chatting “Sai Bindow; No direct primaries in 2019” before wrecking the havoc.

The Adamawa State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, while distancing his principal from the attack, said Governor Jibrilla Bindow did not believe in politics of thuggery, saying the act must be that of some desperate politicians attempting to overheat the polity in the state.