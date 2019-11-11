<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi state secretariat of the Social Democratic Party in Lokoja has been set ablaze by suspected political thugs.

The Secretariat is located directly opposite the Lokoja Local Government Area along Ibrahim Babangida Way.

An eye witness told our correspondent that the secretariat was attacked in the early hours of Monday.

Our source said that the SDP office was earlier attacked on Sunday where windows and doors of the secretariat were shattered while banners, posters, and other campaign materials were also destroyed.

The SDP governorship candidate, Mr. Natasha Akpoti, who visited the Secretariat on Monday morning accused the state governor, Yahya Bello of being behind the attack.

She said, “This is not an election, but outright brigandage, this is the handiwork of Bello in collaboration with the commissioner of police, this is not acceptable.

“Is APC national secretariat watching, what is Oshiomole, doing? What is El- Rufai doing, we met in Russia last week and he told me he will be supporting Bello’s reelection, Is this what you are supporting?”

However, the Director-General, media, and publicity to the governor, Kingsley Fanwo, said that Natasha Akpoti should deal with her issues and leave the Governor out of her travails.

“She is always out for unmerited sympathy. The Governor is against violence and has already told security agencies to ensure the governorship election is peaceful.

“He can never be behind that,” he said.

The state police commissioner, Hakeem Busari in a telephone conversation with newsmen said it is absurd for anyone to accuse the police of perpetrating atrocities such as this.

“We are security agents with the responsibility to ensure a peaceful election, we got wind of the incident and have ordered an investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the ugly incident,” the commissioner said.