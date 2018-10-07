



Political thugs suspected to be members of All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday attacked journalists covering the governorship primaries of the party in the state.

However, the national leadership of the party has cleared 8 aspirants for the primary.

Those affected include Correspondents of TVC News, Channels, AIT, Core TV and their cameramen in the state.

The incident, according to sources, happened at Oko-Erin ward located at Ilorin Grammar School.

The journalists were harassed and abused while their cameras were nearly damaged by the suspected hoodlums.

The development, however, led them to run for their dear lives as the suspected hoodlums were running after them during the incident.

The suspected hoodlums were said to be against the presence of journalist in view of the manner they were allegedly collecting money from the aspirants that were taking part in the primary before they can queue behind any one of them.

However, it took the intervention of some good Samaritans at the venue of the primary before the affected journalists were be taken away.

Contacted, the state police command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ajayi Okasanmi decried the attack on journalists by the suspected hoodlums in the state.

He however said that, the command would beef up more security for the primaries in the state so as to avoid any attack on well meaning people of the state.