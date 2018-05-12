No fewer than six suspected hoodlums were arrested at the gate of the venue of the Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) primary rerun on Saturday.

Four of them were nabbed while attempting to force themselves into the venue but met their match in the armed policemen who manned the gates.

The eagle-eyed security agents denied them access and arrested the suspects with one of the caught with a charm wrapped in a red piece of cloth.

They were subsequently handed over to the operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) present at the venue.

The suspects claimed to be delegates from various wards but they did not possess any of the documents required to grant them entry to the main venue from the gate.

The sum of N158,000 was found on them.

Earlier, two men were separately arrested for also attempting to gain entrance into the venue by force.