The Supreme Court on Tuesday voided the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State.
Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who read the lead judgment, ordered that the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha be immediately withdrawn.
She directed that a fresh certificate of return should be issued to Uzodinma.
She also directed that Uzodinma must be immediately sworn in as the Governor of Imo State.
