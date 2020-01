The Supreme Court on Tuesday voided the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who read the lead judgment, ordered that the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha be immediately withdrawn.





She directed that a fresh certificate of return should be issued to Uzodinma.

She also directed that Uzodinma must be immediately sworn in as the Governor of Imo State.