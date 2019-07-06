<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, the founder of “Idera De Foundation” and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Osun State, has expressed reservation on the apex court verdict on the governorship tussle in the state.

Ogunbiyi on Saturday said that he was shocked and wondered why technicalities prevailed in the decision of the Supreme Court on an election which, according to him, was obviously won by the PDP and her flag bearer, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

He called on the party faithful and peace-loving citizens of Osun State not to lose hope and remain steadfast, adding that the only true judgement is that of God Almighty.

“Our party has not lost the support of the majority of Osun people and the party would overcome like a rising sun and would bounce back stronger,” he affirmed.

He reiterated his commitment to the ideas of the party and her zeal to deliver dividends of democracy to the teeming population of Osun who yearns for compassionate leadership with humanistic ideas.

He also appreciated the good people of Osun for standing with the party, just as he eulogised the leadership of the party under Hon Soji Adagunodo for its effective coordination in paddling affairs of the party this far.

He, however, congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola and admonished him to use the opportunity for the betterment of the state by providing quality leadership.

“We will be on the trails of the government,” he maintained.

He further admonished members of the PDP across the state to continue to strive until the state gets to her desired height.

“Osun State will surely experience prosperity, it is just a matter of time,” he added.