In line with his abolition of all forms of fees and levies in public schools, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has released funds for the running of the schools for the 2019/2020 academic session and vowed to sack any school heads caught collecting fees and levies.

The Supreme Court has upheld two appeals filed by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike against the decisions of the Court of Appeal, up tuning the dismissal of a petition filed by the African Action Congress (AAC) and its candidate in the last governorship election, Awara Biokpomabo Festus.

In two unanimous judgments on Friday, a seven-man panel of the court upheld the two appeals by Wike on the grounds that they were meritorious. The appeals were marked: SC/1111/2019 and SC/1112/2019.

Justice Ejembi Eko wrote and delivered the lead judgments in both appeals, which the other six members of the panel agreed with.

The appeals were against the decisions of the Court of Appeal, reversing two decisions of the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal.

