The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

The court, in a unanimous judgment of a five-man panel, held on Wednesday that the appeal by Segun Oni, was statute barred.

Justice Amiru Sanusi, in the lead judgment, held that the case, being a pre-election one, was not commenced at the trial court, within the required time, as stipulated under the Forth Alteration Act.

Oni, an ex-Governor of Ekiti State had appealed the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the decision of a Federal High Court, to the effect that his (Oni’s) challenge of Fayemi’s eligibility to contest the last governorship election in the state, was without merit.