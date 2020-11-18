The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the election of Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, putting an end to legal battles to unseat the governor.

In the judgement delivered by the seven-member panel of the apex court, the election of Diri was unanimously upheld by the justices.

The panel was led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta.





The Supreme Court also upheld the election of the Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The apex court dismissed the six appeals filed against the governor and his deputy by the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP), Labour Movement (LM) and Accord Party.

Ngwuta dismissed the appeal as lawyers to the plaintiffs withdrew their cases.