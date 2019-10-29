<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of the pending hearing of the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressive Congress (APC) has expressed confidence that the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, will not succumb to subterfuge allegedly being perpetrated by the PDP.

Lanre-Issa Onilu, National Publicity Secretary of the party, stated this Monday in Abuja, stressing that the PDP’s plot to harangue the judiciary will not succeed. He added that the “integrity of the judiciary cannot be subjected to political machinations”.

According to him, the judiciary is an important institution of state that must not be bullied but regretted that the PDP and allied Coalition of United Political Parties have taken it upon themselves to denigrate.

He alleged that PDP is no longer interested in opposition politics but is looking for ways and means to stoke crisis in the polity.

Part of the text reads: “Ahead of the hearings of the Supreme Court on the 2019 presidential election petition, the All Progressives Congress (APC) alerts Nigerians on a new and sinister plot by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to malign Supreme Court Justices using foreign media organisations.

“The fresh plot by the opposition PDP after being comprehensively rejected by Nigerians at the 2019 Presidential election is to cause confusion, anarchy with a view to making this country ungovernable.

“It is to be noted that PDP has made up its mind to pursue a destructive agenda against Nigeria for the next four years. This is no longer opposition politics. It is an unpatriotic agenda by people who do not mean well for their country. It is important we continue to alert Nigerian to the devious plan of the PDP.

“The judiciary is an important institution and its integrity cannot be subjected to political machinations. It is the responsibility of every truly patriotic Nigerian to rise against the PDP to ensure they do not succeed in undermining our corporate existence.

“The judgment of the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal dismissed in its entirety the petition filed by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. We are confident that the Supreme Court will further and finally affirm President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory.

“We are also confident that the Judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court will not succumb to the opposition PDP’s subterfuge.

“The parties have the devious mandate to intimidate and blackmail important state institutions such as INEC, the judiciary, and security agencies, on behalf of PDP.”