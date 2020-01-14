<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A seven-member panel of Justices of the Supreme Court on Tuesday struck out the appeal by the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu, against the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the Imo State governor.

The appeal was struck out following an oral application for withdrawal by counsel to the appellants, Solomon Umoh (SAN).

Nwosu and his party, AA, are among the three candidates seeking the nullification of Ihedioha’s election on allegations of malpractices and non-compliance with the electoral laws during the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo State.





When the matter was called, counsel to the appellants, Umoh, informed the court that based on the decision of the apex court delivered on December 20, 2019, to the effect that his client was not qualified to participate in the March 9 governorship election in Imo State, he advised them that the appeal be withdrawn.

Umoh accordingly moved for the withdrawal of the appeal and having not been opposed by the respondents in the appeal, the court ruled that, “appeal, having been withdrawn is hereby struck out.”