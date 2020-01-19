<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following the declaration of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the substantive governor of Imo State under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Supreme Court, the Kaduna State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has mourned the ruling, saying it was a stolen mandate by APC.

This was even as the PDP also expressed fears over Supreme Court judgement slated for Monday over governorship elections of four states of Sokoto, Bauchi, Benue and Kano.

The Supreme Court judgement ousted ex-Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP, having served for eight months after the 2019 general elections that brought him to power.

Addressing the press on Sunday at the PDP Secretariat, the State Chairman, Hassan Hyet said it was a shame that after four years in office, the ruling party lacked proficiency to endear itself to majority of Nigerians, instead of resorting to obtaining victory in court.





“PDP feels shortchanged by the judgment of the Supreme Court and we are of the firm belief that the APC government is determined to get in the courts what they failed to get through the electoral process.

“We are aware that Sokoto, Bauchi, Benue and Kano are in the offing. Our party will not sit by idly and watch while electoral victories are snatched away from us through judicial pronouncements that are more of executive orders.

“Our position, however, is to stand in solidarity with the Imo people, the PDP, INEC’s decision calling on the Supreme Court to correct it’s errors and reverse itself in view of the monumental injustice done to the good people of Imo State and the denial of a mandate freely given to the PDP by them.

“We take solace in the famous statement by Chikwudifu Oputa, JSC, that, ‘we are final not because we are infallible, rather we are infallible because we are final’. We believe that it is not too late to serve justice to the Imo people and the PDP,” Hyet stated.