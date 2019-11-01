<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Timi Frank, a political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Con­gress (APC), has warned hailers and beneficiaries of Supreme Court ruling in the appeal filed by Atiku Abuba­kar that they may become to­morrow’s victims of the court in the near future.

He was reacting to the judgment which upheld the victory of President Muham­madu Bubari, describing it as “a show of shame by the judiciary.”

The political activist, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thurs­day, declared that the Waziri Adamawa Atiku Abubakar will remain a true hero of de­mocracy in Nigeria despite the ruling.

He dismissed the ruling in derisive terms, dubbing “a daylight robbery in the histo­ry of Nigeria. It is an embar­rassment and a total show of shame as other countries will be laughing at our judiciary”.

Frank, who thanked Ati­ku’s supporters at home and abroad, believe that what transpired at the Supreme Court was a coup against de­mocracy.

“It was a well-scripted drama. The evil agenda was perfected before General Bu­hari left the country in pre­tence. It was a collaboration between the presidency and the Supreme Court. Most Ni­gerians were shocked at the speed with which the panel dismissed the case because the judgment came as a sur­prise to them.

“Nigerians will recall that I exposed the hand-picked names of the panel mem­bers two days before Justice Tanko made it public. But surprisingly and shameless­ly, the anti-democratic forces, despite the exposure still went ahead with the hand-picked list. They have sold their con­sciences to the devil.

“The current apex court has taken the country far backward in the justice ad­ministration and it will take the mercy of God for all the actors in this sham to escape the hottest part of hell.

“This is a judgment that posterity will never forgive all those who sat on it and allowed themselves to be compromised. All those who allowed themselves to be used shall fully receive their rewards.

“It will be on record that certain Justices had the op­portunity to right the wrong but decided otherwise.”

Frank, who expressed joy in the law of posterity, said unavoidably all those who are gloating today in the injustice done to Atiku Abubakar will have their days with posterity in near future.