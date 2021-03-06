



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princwill has charged party faithful in the state to close ranks and make the party a home for winners not only in the courts but in the field.

Princewill also said that with the judgement of the Supreme Court on the protracted crisis of the APC in Rivers, the stage was now set for the party to achieve its full potential.

The crisis within the party in the state led to the disqualification of the APC from participating in the 2019 general election in the state.

In a statement over the weekend, he urged all critical stakeholders to sheath their swords and return to the drawing board.

“I have received the news of the victory of our great party, the APC Rivers State chapter in the Supreme Court today. This is a most welcome victory that has finally cleared all obstacles that have seen us unable to achieve our full potential.

“I congratulate our teeming and loyal supporters who have had to endure a series of unfortunate stop and starts. I say thank you for your unshakeable faith in our leader.





“At this point, let me also reflect on the loss of a friend. I received the news of the resignation of my brother, Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma from our great party. Even though I celebrate the win in court, I cherish the time we spent in politics. I wish him well in his future endeavours whatever he decides to do.

“At this point, I want to use this opportunity to once again call on people to come out en masse and take part in the APC membership registration and revalidation exercise. Let us reaffirm our support of the party if we are in it or join us now that our unity is certain. As leaders, we will continue to do all that we can to ensure that peace and progress continue to be the goal for our party.

“I congratulate Hon. Isaac Abbot Ogbobula and his team on their victory. I charge them to use the instrument of their office to ensure the improved success of the Rivers State chapter of the APC under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. The challenge now is to add to our numbers and make the APC a home for winners in the courts and in the field,” he said.