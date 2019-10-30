Aides and supporters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar watched in disbelief as the Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant wept at his campaign office on Friday in Abuja.

Nigeria’s former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last election, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the Supreme Court’s judgment which nullified his appeal against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the judiciary has been sabotaged and undermined by an overreaching and dictatorial cabal.

The Supreme Court had in a unanimous judgment on Wednesday affirmed that Buhari was validly elected as Nigerian President in the 23 February presidential election.

A seven man panel of the court, headed by Justice Tanko Ibrahim Mohammed, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, also dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of Buhari at the presidential election.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories