The Supreme Court has fixed Wednesday, October 30, to hear an appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi, his running mate in the 2019 election.

The party made this known on its official Twitter page on Sunday.

“Breaking News! The Supreme Court of Nigeria has scheduled to hear the Appeal of the @OfficialPDPNig and @atiku / @PeterObi, arising from the judgment of the Appeal Court, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. It’s time to #RescueNigeria.” the tweet read.

The duo had formally filed their 66 grounds of appeal against the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in September.