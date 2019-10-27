The Supreme Court of Nigeria has fixed Wednesday, October 30, to hear an appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi, his running mate.
The duo had formally filed their 66 grounds of appeal against the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal (PEPT) in September.
