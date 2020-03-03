<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Supreme Court has dismissed the suit filed by Emeka Ihedioha, requesting it to set aside its ruling that nullified his election as the Governor of Imo state.

Newsmen recall that the Apex Court had in its ruling on January 14, sacked Ihedioha as governor and pronounced Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of Imo state. Senator Uzodinma has since been sworn in as governor.





Delivering the judgement, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, said there is no constitutional provision empowering the Supreme Court to sit over an appeal in its own judgement.

He posits that the finality of the Supreme Court is entrenched in the nation’s constitution thus, cannot reverse itself.

With the ruling, Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, remains the governor of Imo state.